SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $223,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 54,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

PEGA opened at $101.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $107.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $269,477.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,374.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $1,507,039. 51.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

