SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 19,160 Shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 457.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Installed Building Products worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Installed Building Products by 61.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $78.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $83.41.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

