Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 16,420 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,456 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 136,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Mercantile Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen purchased 12,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $40,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,120.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 10,000 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at $321,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,588 shares of company stock worth $274,790 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PMBC opened at $3.70 on Monday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 1.65%. Analysts predict that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.