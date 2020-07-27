International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 126.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,932 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in International Bancshares by 91.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 73.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.29. International Bancshares Corp has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

