SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 496.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $10,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos stock opened at $91.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.