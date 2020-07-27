SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 58,605 Shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Granite Construction worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Granite Construction by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,265,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,545,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,194,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on GVA shares. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $18.47 on Monday. Granite Construction Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

