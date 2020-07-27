Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOO stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Steven Madden from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

