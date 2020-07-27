SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 300.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,217 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $458,640.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,343.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,239 shares of company stock valued at $21,685,082. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.59 and a beta of 1.01. Qualys Inc has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $119.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

