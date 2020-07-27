38,981 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 515.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IBKR. Compass Point downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

IBKR opened at $49.38 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $45.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

