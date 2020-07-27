MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,128,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,913,000 after purchasing an additional 234,650 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 730.3% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,530,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,048 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Shares of MSM opened at $67.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $42,307.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.