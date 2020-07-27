SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 410,012 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 410,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 303.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Wendys by 39.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Barclays decreased their target price on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.45 on Monday. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

