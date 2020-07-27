SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 410,012 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 84.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 410,012 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 303.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wendys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Wendys by 39.0% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEN. Barclays decreased their target price on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.24.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.45 on Monday. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendys Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

