State Street Corp Has $20.64 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

State Street Corp increased its position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $20,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,520 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -663.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 174.42%. The business had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.