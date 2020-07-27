State Street Corp Acquires 85,897 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,897 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $20,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1,155.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after buying an additional 660,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 7.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after buying an additional 102,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after buying an additional 85,605 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.09.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). ScanSource had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $872.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

