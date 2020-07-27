Cwm LLC Buys 3,550 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.