Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,307 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,477,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 480,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 139,171 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 18,877 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVG opened at $15.67 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.