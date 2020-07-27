Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weight Watchers International were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 65.7% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 17.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 43.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Weight Watchers International by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Weight Watchers International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 225,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $6,802,580.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,077,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,186,907.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 757,515 shares of company stock worth $20,463,937. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.58. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $400.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.72 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.70%. Weight Watchers International’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

