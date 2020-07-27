Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,752 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $21,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2,060.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 448,165 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 415,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 123,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

APOG stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $594.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.44. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $289.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.