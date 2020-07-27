SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,211 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 579.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

