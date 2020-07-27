60,473 Shares in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,978,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,796,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,926,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 760,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,161,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 74,325 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,922,000. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Antero Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $6.00 on Monday. Antero Midstream Corp has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 77.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Antero Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $73,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

