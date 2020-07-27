Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.15. Lindsay posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Lindsay had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNN shares. ValuEngine cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $99.31 on Friday. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $111.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Lindsay in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lindsay by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

