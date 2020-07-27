SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $121.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.28. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $124.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $572,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,696.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,065 shares in the company, valued at $40,911,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $3,826,608. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

