Dorman Products (DORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $257.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $73.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33.

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,609.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

