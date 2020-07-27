Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Senior Officer Charlotte Mary-Anne May Purchases 30,500 Shares

Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Senior Officer Charlotte Mary-Anne May purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$12,505.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,205.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. Nubian Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Nubian Resources Company Profile

Nubian Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Peru. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs property comprising 140 claims that covers an area of 3.5 square kilometers located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

