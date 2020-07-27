Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Senior Officer Charlotte Mary-Anne May Purchases 30,500 Shares

Nubian Resources Ltd (CVE:NBR) Senior Officer Charlotte Mary-Anne May purchased 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$12,505.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,205.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. Nubian Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.07 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Nubian Resources Company Profile
