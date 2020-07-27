Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) Director David Woolford Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) Director David Woolford sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,783,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,597.85.

David Woolford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, David Woolford bought 29,000 shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$580.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

