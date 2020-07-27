Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) Director David Woolford Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp (CVE:EHT) Director David Woolford sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.03, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,783,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,597.85.

David Woolford also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 1st, David Woolford bought 29,000 shares of Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$580.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.86.

About Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and distributes structural building systems with integrated alternative energy technologies in Canada. The company offers fiberglass reinforced structural insulted panels; and solar panels, alternative energy producing carports, and alternative energy producing mobile trailers under the ENERTEC brand.

