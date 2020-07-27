Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Harold Bernard Loyer Sells 12,500 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,669.82.

Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$21.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Torex Gold Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.19.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$230.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cormark cut shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.66.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

