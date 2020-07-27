Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Harold Bernard Loyer Sells 12,500 Shares

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$360,669.82.
Shares of TSE:TXG opened at C$21.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Torex Gold Resources Inc has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$19.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.19.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$230.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.