Penumbra (PEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PEN opened at $209.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.24 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 5.15. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $212.57.

In related news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.12, for a total transaction of $936,576.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.07, for a total value of $1,850,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,662 shares in the company, valued at $103,761,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,151 shares of company stock worth $8,226,190. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

