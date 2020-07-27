Otter Tail (OTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $234.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. Otter Tail has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.