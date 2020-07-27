New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.73. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFE. ValuEngine cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Earnings History for New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lindsay Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share
Lindsay Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share
SiteOne Landscape Supply to Release Earnings on Wednesday
SiteOne Landscape Supply to Release Earnings on Wednesday
Dorman Products Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Dorman Products Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday
Nubian Resources Ltd Senior Officer Charlotte Mary-Anne May Purchases 30,500 Shares
Nubian Resources Ltd Senior Officer Charlotte Mary-Anne May Purchases 30,500 Shares
Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp Director David Woolford Sells 10,000,000 Shares
Enerdynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp Director David Woolford Sells 10,000,000 Shares
Torex Gold Resources Inc Director Harold Bernard Loyer Sells 12,500 Shares
Torex Gold Resources Inc Director Harold Bernard Loyer Sells 12,500 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report