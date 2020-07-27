New Fortress Energy (NFE) to Release Earnings on Monday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $20.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.73. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $20.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFE. ValuEngine cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

