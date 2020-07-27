NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $627.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.34 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $2.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

NEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

