Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 272

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 272 ($3.35) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 390 ($4.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ascential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 302.75 ($3.73).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 298.20 ($3.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 156.95. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15.

In related news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 42,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

