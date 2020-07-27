Emcor Group (EME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Emcor Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EME opened at $63.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

