National CineMedia (NCMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect National CineMedia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NCMI opened at $2.93 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

