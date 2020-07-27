Hudson (HUD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.68) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $341.50 million during the quarter. Hudson had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts expect Hudson to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HUD stock opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $400.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.42. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
About Hudson
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
