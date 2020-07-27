HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reduced their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.65) to GBX 370 ($4.55) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 400 ($4.92) in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.12) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 426.25 ($5.25).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at GBX 364.85 ($4.49) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.38. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.76 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 741 ($9.12). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 386.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 460.91.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 44,283 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 379 ($4.66) per share, for a total transaction of £167,832.57 ($206,537.74). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.98), for a total value of £2,875.50 ($3,538.64).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.