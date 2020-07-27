MTS Systems (MTSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.46 million during the quarter. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.59%.

MTSC stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.54. The stock has a market cap of $337.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.43. MTS Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTSC. BidaskClub upgraded MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

