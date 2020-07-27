Gaia (GAIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. On average, analysts expect Gaia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gaia has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

GAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Earnings History for Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

