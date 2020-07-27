Curo Group (CURO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Curo Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. On average, analysts expect Curo Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Curo Group has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $300.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CURO. ValuEngine raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Curo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

