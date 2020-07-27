KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 329.54 and a quick ratio of 329.54. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $913.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KREF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $120,938.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,690.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

