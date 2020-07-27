Leggett & Platt (LEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Leggett & Platt to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LEG opened at $35.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

