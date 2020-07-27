Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $187.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,226.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Argus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $189.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

