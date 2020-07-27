Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $930,000 Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,982.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $37.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.