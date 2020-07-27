Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $159.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $170.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.71.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $8,686,005.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at $18,059,892,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

