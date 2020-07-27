iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 659.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD opened at $117.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.