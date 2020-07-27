Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $211.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

