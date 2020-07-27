Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 699 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 33,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Baxter International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.11.

NYSE BAX opened at $89.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $86.84. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,264.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,583 shares of company stock worth $6,613,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

