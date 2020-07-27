Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,373,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

