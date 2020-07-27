Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,362 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 687,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,324,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $78,103,000 after purchasing an additional 617,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $40.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

