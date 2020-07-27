Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Packaging Corp Of America reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $6.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 370,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

