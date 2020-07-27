iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.61 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

