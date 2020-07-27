Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 594.6% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.3% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.42. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

